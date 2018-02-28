Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrenders

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Baitha who is accused in the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case, surrendered before the police, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Baitha was shifted from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital to Patna Medical College and Hospital, for treatment of the injuries he suffered in the accident. Baitha was suspended from BJP party’s membership for six years for his involvement in the accident. He is the owner of the SUV that ran over nine children and injured around 20 outside their government school at Dharampur village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on February 24.

Soon after the accident, the Opposition started cornering Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was the first to allege that the vehicle involved in the Muzaffarpur accident belonged to a BJP General Secretary and the driver was intoxicated.