Muslim MLAs squabble in Karnataka Congress

Bengaluru : Differences among top Muslim lawmakers in the Congress have come to the fore with trading of charges against each other, even as the party is grappling with discontent of several MLAs who have been denied ministerial berths.

Rubbishing allegations by senior Congress MLA Tanveer Sait that he tried to defeat him during the recent assembly elections, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Zameer Ahmed Khan challenged him for a show of strength in Sait’s constituency in Mysuru.

He also responded to another senior leader Roshan Baig’s reported opposition to him being made a minister, saying he has been chosen by the high command for his capability, and he was “not Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s relative to get the post just like that.”

“If I had tried to defeat him (Sait), he should have complained to the high command immediately. Why is he raising (it) now almost one month after election.

There were observers from the party also, they would also know…is it fair to make such allegations now?” Khan asked.

On Sait’s statement that he lacked capability to be the face of the Muslim community, Khan said the high command would not make some one a minister simply, and if Sait had the capability, he would have got the chance.

“…as they (high command) have seen capability in me they have given me the opportunity. Am I a relative of Rahul Gandhi to be made a minister just like that?” he questioned.

Sait, a former minister, had alleged that Congress has ignored providing a leadership to the Muslim community.

He had expressed unhappiness over the party giving ministership to other Muslim MLAs U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan and questioned their ability in providing leadership to the community.