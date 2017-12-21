Muslim family in Meerut gives up house in Hindu-dominated area following protests

A Muslim family in Meerut give up their house in Hindu-dominated area after a protest by locals and BJP leaders. The Muslim man Noman, who recently bought a house in Maliwara locality from a Hindu, Sanjay Rastogi. On Sunday when Noman and his family went to take possession of the house, residents and BJP corporator Sandeep Goel and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary Deepak Sharma started protesting. Following this, police intervened in the matter and took Noman and Rastogi to police station where it was decided that buyer will leave the house and will get full refund.

A shopkeeper said to Indian Express, “Sanjay Rastogi, who owns a jewellery shop, sold his two-storeyed house to Noman for Rs 22.5 lakh. On Sunday evening, Noman reached the house with his family. Soon, local residents gathered and started protesting, claiming that it was a Hindu-dominated locality and Muslims would not be allowed.” He claimed that within an hour, over 200 people had gathered. “They all asked the family to leave. Some youths raised pro-BJP and pro-Hindu slogans.” Soon, BJP leaders joined the protests.

BJYM general secretary Deepak Sharma also raised the issue and said. “This in an old city area… Hindus are continuously selling properties and Muslims are buying them. Their culture, thoughts and way of life are different from us. It starts with one house and slowly, the whole area will become Muslim dominated. We cannot allow this to happen.”

City SP Maan Singh Chauhan added, “After hearing about the gathering, a police team rushed to the spot and pacified the people… Noman, head of the Muslim family, decided to leave as he was afraid of the circumstances. We offered him protection if he wanted to stay. But he decided that he will leave if he gets back the money.”