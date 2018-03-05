Mumbai: Various film agencies and festivals to come under an umbrella organisation: Smriti Irani

Mumbai: The information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry plans to amalgamate various institutions like Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Development Corporation and Children’s Film Festival under an umbrella organisation within two months’ time. Apart from this amalgamation, the ministry is also looking at developing a multidisciplinary model with Indian Institute of Mass communication (IIMC) for media students. Citing example of Directorate of film festivals, National Film Development Corporation and Children’s Film Festival, Smriti Irani, Union Minister of I&B and Textiles said, they have been working in silos. Irani, who was speaking at FICCI Frames, added, “When you work in silos, you are expressing to the world and the industry, that you are a fragmented industry and that is not the view the government wants…”

She revealed, “We will have a committee that will bring the functionality of all these organisations under one umbrella.” This will reduce the hassle for a filmmakers. She claimed that this umbrella organisation will be formed in two months’ time which has prominent industry representatives in it. Irani revealed that IIMC as an university will look at giving its students the opportunity to study all kind of subject which would enhance creative instincts of the students. “Creativity is best when it is multidisciplinary,” she added.

She also pointed out various challenges of the media and entertainment industry as a whole. She stressed that data varies across platform and it needs to be fixed by the industry.