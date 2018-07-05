Mumbai police arrest accused who threatened rape against Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter on Twitter

Ahmedabad: Acting on the directive of Union Ministry, Mumbai police arrested a man from Ahmedabad who allegedly threatened Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on social media. The accused, identified as Girish Maheshwar, allegedly issued rape threats to Priyanka Chaturvedi’s minor daughter on Twitter.

When Priyanka approached police on Monday, a case was registered against an unidentified person who uses the Twitter handle @GirishK1605. “Goregaon police have registered an offence under section 509 (word, gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj had said earlier.

Responding on the matter, Chaturvedi earlier said, “Despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks…I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action.”

Girish Maheshwar allegedly threatened to harm Chaturvedi’s 10-year-old daughter and the tweet was brought down following an outrage. A tweet posted by @GirishK1605 had said he would rape Ms Chaturvedi’s 10-year-old daughter. Later, Union Ministry ordered Mumbai police to take a stern action against the accused. The Delhi Police had also filed an FIR in the case after receiving a complaint from Chaturvedi. The accused has been sent to police custody.