Mumbai is likely to receive light rainfall for next three days; this is why

Even though the monsoon season is over, Mumbai is likely to receive light rainfall for next three days, predicted MET department. According to a report in Indian Express, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its seven-day forecast, has predicted that Mumbai will have a cloudy sky with light rain from Thursday to Saturday. Even the temperatures are likely to dip over the weekend with the maximum temperature dipping to 32 degrees and minimum temperature to 23 degrees.

“A confluence zone is expected to form over the central parts as dry winds from North-West are merging with the winds coming from the Bay of Bengal. Thus, states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra may witness some rain and thunderstorm activity. Mumbai may also see some rains during the next 24 hours,” Skymet weather predicted.