Mumbai ensembles now on Unesco World Heritage Site Old and The Beautiful

Mumbai : Mumbai’s iconic Victorian and Art Deco Ensembles has been described as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site. This was announced at the Unesco world heritage committee meeting in Bahrain on Saturday. The Heritage enclave is situated in South Mumbai’s historic core of the Fort Precinct and Marine Drive Precinct.

With this, Mumbai gets its third such site — Elephanta Caves and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are also on the Unesco list. The feat also means that Maharashtra now has more than any other state in the country, with a total of five sites, including Ajanta and Ellora caves in Aurangabad.

The ensembles include structures that line the city’s Oval Maidan — a row of 19th-century Victorian buildings characterised by Gothic spires and gargoyles on one side and the 20th-Century Art Deco structures on the other.

The first lot includes historic landmarks like Bombay High Court, University of Mumbai, David Sassoon Library and Maharashtra Police Headquarters buildings. The Art Deco ones are mainly residential, but the ensembles also include buildings along Marine Drive and Eros and Regal cinema halls.

Together, the collection embodies the 200 years that transformed a small coastal fortification into a pre-eminent colonial city of the British Empire.

The Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai met two cultural criteria — they were found

to exhibit an important interchange of human values in architecture and town planning, and to be an outstanding example of a landscape illustrating significant stages in human history.

Abha Narain Lambah, the conservation architect who also put together the three-volume nomination dossier and management plan, with over 1,500 pages of historical narrative, maps, drawings and notes on each of the 94 buildings, said, “These historic buildings are unique because they’re not dead monuments but active public buildings in use as courts, libraries and cinema halls,” she said.

The Nomination Dossier prepared by Lambah has been a culmination of 14 years of work since she presented this idea at a Unesco Conference on Modern Architecture held in Chandigarh in 2014 where concerns on the lack of representation of 19th and 20th century heritage on the Unesco list were discussed.

A Unesco World Heritage Site tag propels a precinct to global fame, attracting more tourists. It ensures additional funding from international agencies and grants for upkeep of the structures. It also ensures strict control over external changes to all structures on the site.Vikas Dilawari, another conservation architect responsible for many refurbishing of scores of iconic heritage structures, said it is an example set by a city on the conservation front.

“The recognition is also a reminder for the city to recognise the values and importance of conservation. Mindless development in the name of progress is an impediment to conservation,” he said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted on the feat. “Great news! Great day for Mumbai and Maharashtra! Mumbai has always been a world city and now structures and monuments are being listed in the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site! Sincere thanks to all who have worked hard for this achievement!” he tweeted.