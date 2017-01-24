Mulayam Singh under house arrest, alleges Lok Dal chief

Lucknow: Claiming support of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to Lok Dal candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, its Lok Dal National President Sunil Singh today demanded security for the SP patriarch alleging that he has been kept under “house arrest” in his own home.

“Lok Dal candidates have support of Mulayamji and it (alliance) was about to be announced. But Akhilesh’s group did not let it happen. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has kept him under ‘nazarband’ (house arrest). No one is allowed to meet him,” Singh alleged in a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“The entire staff at Mulayam’s residence is working under directions of the CM and state security personnel is working under his influence. Some unfortunate incident can happen to him like Kanshiram and Jayalalitha,” he feared.

Singh requested the Home Minister to ensure that staff at Mulayam’s residence is changed and he should be given more security.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chowdhry has denied these allegations stating that Mulayam is the party’s founder and will campaign for it.