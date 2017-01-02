Mulayam postpones January 5 national convention of Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: In a dramatic turn of events, the national convention of Samajwadi Party on January 5 convened by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was on Monday put on hold.

“As per Mulayam Singh Yadav’s order national convention of Samajwadi Party called by him on January 5th has been put on hold,” Shivpal Yadav said. He also asked the party leaders and activists to start prepare for the crucial assembly elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, the crisis has further deepened in the ruling Samajwadi Party, as Mulayam declared all the resolutions passed in the emergency convention called yesterday by expelled leader Ram Gopal Yadav as “null and void” terming the convention itself as “unconstitutional and illegal”.

In a very eventful day yesterday, Mulayam expelled his close colleagues MPs Naresh Agrawal and Kironmoy Nanda besides again expelling Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also appointed Naresh Uttam as state party chief who replaced Shivpal Yadav.

His supporters laid a siege over the party headquarters in Lucknow and forcibly removed Shivpal’s nameplate outside his office.

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh who has been nominated party president, is expected to approach the Election Commission today to stake claim for the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol.

Sources said the new president has to approach the Election Commission according to the party’s convention to stake claim as the real Samajwadi Party. As per the party’s constitution, the president of the party allots symbols for an election.