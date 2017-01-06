Mulayam losing supporters to Akhilesh

New Delhi : In the wake of the father-son feud in Samajwadi Party intensifying with no truce despite hectic parleys, many supporters of Mulayam Singh Yadav have shifted their allegiance to his chief minister son Akhilesh Yadav.

Those deserting Mulayam complained that he is forgetting talks with those calling on him and playing into the hands of a coterie, including his younger brother Shivpal heading the party’s UP unit. He is unable to recall what he tells one and that has created an impression that he is no longer in control to avert the rot in the party, said a minister who has now switched side to Akhilesh.

Expelled SP MP Naresh Agarwal, who is close to Akhilesh, claimed a majority of the elected leaders are with him and over 200 MLAs and MLCs have already signed affidavits in his favour. Even senior minister Azam Khan, who was trying his best to broker peace between father and son, turned up at the CM’s residence in Lucknow to muster support for him.

The agency reports say 190 MLAs, including minister Gayatri Prajapati, a staunch supporter of Mulayam, attended the meeting convened by Akhilesh at his Kalidas Marg residence to collect the affidavits. In the 404-member UP Assembly, SP has 229 MLAs.

Those who arrived here with Mulayam claimed that he was already armed with the signed affidavits of MLAs, MLCs and MPs for furnishing them to the EC, but they refused to give the exact number of the ­affidavits.