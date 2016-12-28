Mulayam announces first list, says no alliance for UP polls

Lucknow: Categorically stating that his party would not enter into an alliance for next year’s assembly polls, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday trained his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would give a befitting reply courtesy demonetisation.

“The people will very soon give a befitting response to demonetisation. There is no need for us to voice concerns on the same,” he told the media here.

Mulayam also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is facing a lot of problems as the BJP has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made to the nation in the run up to the 2014 general election.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief also said that the party, which emerges victorious in the politically crucial state, finally goes on to conquer the throne of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mulayam also announced the first list of candidates for next year’s polls.

“We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls. 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party boss announced the first list in the absence of his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is at loggerheads with his uncle and bête noire Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets.

Mulayam announced the name of his brother Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam, however, said that his son being the Chief Minister can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.

The Chief Minister had earlier last week sent the list of candidates for 403 assembly seats to the party chief.

However, this had irked Shivpal forcing him to state that no indiscipline will be tolerated in the party and the tickets will be confirmed with Mulayam’s consent.

As per the list announced by Mulayam, Azam Khan will contest from Rampur, Gayatri Prasad Prajapati from Amethi, Ram Shankar Katheria from Kaimganj, Pinki Yadav from Asmoli, Harish Lodhi from Dibai, Tejvir Singh from Chhara, Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh from Bah, Mohd Rehan from Lucknow West, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow central, Mahendra Singh Patel from Rohanya and Durga Prasad Yadav from Azamgarh.