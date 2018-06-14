BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosts Iftar party at his ministerial bungalow in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hosted an Iftar party at his ministerial bungalow in the national capital. Women from different sections of societies- like social activists, divorcees and common housewives- attended the party. Over 150 women attended the party.

Naqvi’s Iftar party was a first for him since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was voted to power in May 2014. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harshvardhan, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javdekar and Jitendra Singh were also present at the event, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. Other BJP minister like MJ Akbar and Shaista Amber (President of All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board) with many more attended the grand get-together. Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset during the Ramzan month.