MP shocker: Petrol pump owner and his friend whips employee for being absent, watch video

Hoshangabad: In a shocking incident, a man working in a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad was thrashed with a whip for skipping work. The victim was tied to a pillar and was brutally beaten up by the owner of the pump and his friend. The accused also hurled abuses at the victim while hitting him.

“I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner and his friend called me at pump and beat me,” the victim said.

#WATCH: An employee at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad being thrashed with whip for not coming to work. Both accused arrested. Victim says, ‘I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner&his friend called me at pump&beat me’.(NOTE: Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/HjNaQa6Pte

Both the accused have been arrested.