MP shocker: Petrol pump owner and his friend whips employee for being absent, watch video

— By Sagar Pillai | Jul 06, 2018 12:02 pm
Hoshangabad: In a shocking incident, a man working in a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad was thrashed with a whip for skipping work. The victim was tied to a pillar and was brutally beaten up by the owner of the pump and his friend. The accused also hurled abuses at the victim while hitting him.

“I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner and his friend called me at pump and beat me,” the victim said.

Both the accused have been arrested.

