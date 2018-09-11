MP Crime: Brutality caught on camera, prisoner attacks policemen with iron road

On Sunday, in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, two undertrial prisoner viciously attacked two prison guards with what looks like an iron rod, in which two policemen were critically injured. After the attack the policemen were admitted to the nearby hospital. The guards were said to be head constable Umesh Babu and Rambabu, One police personnel has been referred to Delhi for treatment, another is under treatment at a district hospital in Bhind.

#WATCH Dramatic visuals of an undertrial prisoner viciously attacking two prison guards at a police station in Bhind on 9th September. One police personnel has been referred to Delhi for treatment, another is under treatment at a district hospital in Bhind (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eXEQ5eH51y — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018



The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the police station, after viciously injuring the guards accused Vishnu ran away from police station but was arrested again by the state police. The event took place late evening when police arrested Vishnu Rajawat for violating peace in Bhind, police did not lock Vishnu inside the lockup but they made him sit outside. After the arrest Mansingh, his colleague Vishnu came to the police station, after a small interaction with Mansingh, Vishnu attacked the guards and both of them ran away.

According to the information, Vishnu Rajawat was involved in the illegal mining business and was arrested for the same. Vishnu sat quietly for some time after the arrest, but in a short while on the arrival of his partner, he attacked the policemen with him. At present the police has arrested the accused.