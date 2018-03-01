MP: Case filed against Dashrath Yadav for misbehaving with janpad panchayat CEO

Dewas: Politics heated up here in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district after janpad panchayat chief executive officer Dally Parteti and husband of municipal council president Dashrath Yadav had a face off.

Even, Dewas – Shajapur member of parliament Manohar Untwal extended his support to Yadav after Partreti lodged complaint against Yadav alleging that he misbehaved and threatened her of dire consequence. Sonkatch police taking cognizance into the matter registered a case against Yadav on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yadav who is also MP representative, got Untwal’s support. Untwal along with other BJP leaders who had visited superintendent of police Anshuman Singh’s office on Wednesday demanded officer to quash the FIR against Yadav.

Untwal claimed that police working under CEO pressure and booked Yadav without proper investigation. They demanded police not to arrest Yadav before complete investigation in the matter. After meeting, SP Singh assured complete investigation in the matter.

Earlier, police registered a case against Yadav, husband of sitting municipal council president Deepshikha Yadav after CEO Dally Parteti complained that Yadav misbehaved with her and even threatened her with dire consequences.

Parteti in her complaint claimed that Yadav barged into her office on Monday and misbehaved with her. Yadav even threatened her that he will break her arms and legs. Yadav even used derogatory remarks for Parteti.

Notably, Sonkatch janpad panchayat was in news since past few months for wrong reason. Misuse of a fund in various development works is one of these. Many of the panchayats under the janpad had complained against Yadav of misusing his wife’s position for his own interest and diverting development fund.

Even Member of Parliament from Dewas – Shajapur parliamentary constituency Manohar Untwal has visited the janpad panchayat to inspect ongoing development work there. On Monday, panchayat officials rushed to Parteti’s office and submitted her memorandum demanding action against Yadav.