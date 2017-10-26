Mother, three kids die in UP blaze

Lucknow, A mother and her three children were killed in a fire that broke out at their house early on Thursday in Siddharthanagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The father too, sustained serious burn injuries. Twenty three-year-old Jamaluddin is fighting for his life at a district hospital.

The villagers doused the fire. A government ambulance then rushed the critically injured to the district hospital at around 4 a.m., a police officer said.

His wife Jainab, 21, and their three children — Rukhsaar, 4, Qaleem, 3, and Naseem, 2, — were killed in the blaze at their Lakhanpara village home.

The cause of the blaze is not yet clear as Jamaluddin is not in the condition to speak, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.