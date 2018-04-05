MoS status to religious heads shows Chouhan govt’s weakness: Babbar

New Delhi: Congress leader Raj Babbar on Wednesday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh over its decision to accord MoS status to five Hindu religious leaders ahead of Assembly polls due later this year. Babbar, the UP Congress chief, said the move showed Chouhan’s “weakness”, that he has to rely on religious leaders for victory in Assembly polls. “This shows weakness of Chouhan (ahead of the polls)… He thinks they can win election, which seems impossible now, relying on the saffron-clad religious leaders,” he said.