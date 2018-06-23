Moral policing: Couple thrashed, forced to marry

Guwahati: In a case of moral policing, a mob waylaid an unmarried couple going on a motorcycle and assaulted them for travelling together, police said on Friday.

The incident went viral on social media following which two persons have been arrested.

The mob waylaid the couple in their 20s and assaulted them at Pukhurpur village in Rongjuli area on June 19.

The brother of the man, who was attacked, has claimed that villagers later held a meeting and forced the two to get married.