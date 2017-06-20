Money laundering case: CBI quizzes AAP minister’s wife

New Delhi : A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife in connection with allegations of money laundering.

Reacting to it, the Delhi government accused the central government of using the “caged parrot” CBI to “silence dissenters”. A CBI official said the team sought clarifications from her. The CBI in April launched a probe against Jain.

In April, the agency registered a preliminary inquiry against Jain based on the evidences it had collected against him in connection with ‘laundering’ Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16. The CBI had questioned Jain on June 1 and 2.

Jain was accused of being involved in money laundering through some Kolkata-based companies. He was also accused of laundering Rs 11.78 crore in 2010-12 through these companies and a Delhi-based company.

The matter was referred to the CBI by the Income Tax Department, which in September 2016 summoned Jain for his alleged links with the firms that were under scanner for alleged hawala or proxy transactions. Jain has denied the charges against him.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardawaj, addressing a press conference, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the CBI and Income Tax Department for fabricating evidence against the Minister.