Money-for-vote jibe: BJP moves EC against Kejri

Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in the state by asking voters to accept money offered by all political parties, but to vote for the AAP. The Congress in Goa also demanded an apology from Kejriwal for “insulting” the voters of the state by urging them to accept cash against their vote.

“Kejriwal has insulted the voters of Goa with this comment. He must apologise,” state Congress spokesperson Trajano Da’Mello said. “Kejriwal addressed a public meeting at Sankhali, Goa, on January 8. In that meeting, he asked voters to accept cash against casting their vote. This is a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and must be addressed immediately,” said a complaint filed by the BJP’s legal cell with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here late on Monday.

In all his four speeches at election rallies in Goa last weekend, Kejriwal said that people should not just accept Rs 5,000 but demand Rs 10,000 from politicians keen on offering money, and then vote for the AAP. “If the Congress or the BJP people offer money, don’t say ‘no’ to it. It is our own money, at least you are getting some of it back… But when it comes to pressing the EVM button, vote for AAP,” he said at an election rally in Sanquelim assembly constituency in North Goa.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said he will examine the BJP complaint as soon as his office receives it.–IANS