Modi visits AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee’s health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday to enquire about the health conditions of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the premier hospital.

The prime minister visited the hospital at around 9.05 pm and left after 15-20 minutes, according to a source at the AIIMS.

Though no fresh statement has been issued by the hospital on the health conditions of Vajpayee, sources had last week said he was showing improvement even though he continued to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Cardio-thoracic Centre.