Modi to address 15 to 20 rallies in UP

New Delhi : The Bhartiya Janata Party is banking entirely on Prime Minister Modi for return to power in Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 14 years, drawing up plans for his 15 to 20 rallies in the state that goes to poll in a 7-phase assembly election from next month.

The plans envisage Modi holding one public meeting in every three districts to ensure that all important districts and assembly constituencies are covered before the plans. Each of these public meetings will be divided between the seven polling phases.

Some state leaders insisted on Modi address more rallies as the party is depending on him as its mascot to win the elections, but BJP President Amit Shah overseeing the poll preparations in the sate ruled out more than 20 public meetings as it would over-expose the star campaigner.

Places identified for his rallies are those that he had not visited during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections or in the last three months. “We have decided to organise rallies and public meetings in newer areas where he has not been before to enable him to reach out to more people. It is better to go for a new place for a public meeting in a district or region where he has not gone before rather than hold the meetings at the same place and in the same district,” a senior BJP leader said.

Among the poll strategies planned by the party leaders include at least 10 gatherings with farmers in every district to reach out them and understand their issues. The strategy is that while Modi will lead the public campaign, the state leaders will hold mass contact programme to reach out to the voters, specially Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the farmers.