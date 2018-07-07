Modi, teri Ganga maili: Cong

The Modi govt has spent Rs 3,800 crore on cleaning the Ganga river, but instead its pollution has increased by 58% , Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress spokesman..

New Delhi : The Congress on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Modi for cheating the nation even in the name of “Ma Ganga.”

Citing a RTI reply, its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the Modi government has spent Rs 3,800 crore on cleaning the Ganga river, but instead its pollution has increased by 58%.

He reminded the prime minister on his promise on coming to power in 2014 to cleanse the holy river in three-four years. It’s already four years and your own official report says the river is rather more polluted, he said.

Surjewala said the PM’s 2014 promise to strengthen the Rupee has also proved false as its falling value has exposed his another lie as it continues its unabated slide against dollar and is now 68.95.

“Fall, low, stoop, tumble” is the story of the Rupee, he said and taunted “in the words of Modiji’’: “BJP Govt & Rupee are in competition of who will tumble down first.”

Surjewala put another tweet on Narendra Modi’s ‘recipe for jobs’, saying “First, sell pakodas. Then, sell Paan. How, PM hedges his bets on the poisonous gambling.”

“Destroying homes, risking India’s future by legalising gambling and satta!,” he said, commenting on the Law Commission’s recommendation in this regard.

He said: “In BJP’’s world view when the going gets tough, the tough start gambling.”