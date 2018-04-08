Modi, Oli hold talks; seek to reset Indo-Nepal ties

New Delhi : Seeking to reset ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oil on Saturday held wide-ranging talks and vowed to step up overall engagement and take the relationship to newer heights on the basis of “equality, mutual trust and respect”.

After the delegation-level talks, Modi said India will always stand by Nepal in its quest for all-round growth, asserting that deeper cooperation between the two neighbours will strengthen democracy in Nepal, reports PTI.

In his press statement, Oli, who is seen as favouring a closer relationship with China, said his government wants to build a strong edifice of “trust-based” relationship between the two nations.

“Relations between neighbours are different from those of others. Neighbourhood realities make peaceful coexistence, based on the principles of equality, justice, mutual respect and benefits a necessity for shared destiny,” Oli said in the statement in presence of Modi.

Both the prime ministers called the talks “very satisfactory”, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters, adding the focus of the deliberations were on boosting cooperation in sectors like defence and security, agriculture, trade besides enhance connectivity through railway network and water ways.

“I have come to India this time with a mission to explore ways and means to enhance our relations to newer heights, commensurate with the realities of the 21st century. We want to erect a strong edifice of trust-based relations between the two close neighbours that we are. We want to create a model relationship,” Oli said.

According to a joint statement, the two prime ministers resolved to work together to take bilateral relations to newer heights on the basis of “equality, mutual trust, respect and benefit”.