Modi in Chhattisgarh: Bijapur will no longer be known as backward district, says PM

Bijapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that after all development projects launched in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district it will no longer be known as a backward one.

Prime Minister Modi earlier today inaugurated the first health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Jangala. He also inaugurated the first phase of the Bastar Internet scheme under which a 40,000-km-long network of fibre optics cable would be spread across the seven districts of the tribal region.

“If Bijapur can see development in 100 days then why can’t the other districts witness the same? I came here to assure you that with all the development projects now Bijapur district will no longer be known as a backward district,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a gathering here.

“Chhattisgarh has witnessed rapid development since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has sworn in. There were only two medical colleges then, I was told that the state now has 10 medical colleges,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Further assuring development in the state and country, Prime Minister Modi noted that Centre will support all aspirations.

“I have come here to tell you that your government at the Centre will support all your aspirations. If a person like me is the Prime Minister of this country then it is also due to BR Ambedkar’s efforts. I am lucky to be here among you all on the occasion of birth anniversary of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a new rail line and a passenger train between Gudum and Bhanupratapur, bringing north Bastar region on railways’ map. This was Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to Chhattisgarh.