Modi has murdered the ‘free soul’ of RBI: Rahul

Says PM informed RBI guv about note ban just a day before November 8

Rishikesh : Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of impinging upon the autonomy of institutions like the RBI, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, said the Central Bank’s Governor was informed of his decision on demonetisation just a day before the move.

“The RBI was created as an institution which would work independently free from all political pressure. However, a letter was shot off to the RBI Governor (Urjit Patel) just a day before demonetisation, saying that Modi ji had taken a decision to withdraw the 500 and 1000 rupee notes from circulation,” Rahul said at a rally here.

Charging the Prime Minister with taking his autocratic style of functioning too far, he saiptd Modi was out to impose his face on everything.

Citing the recent Khadi and Village Industries Commission Diary controversy as an instance where Mahatma Gandhi’s face was replaced by that of Modi, he said if things go on like this the day was not far when Ramleelas will be staged with actors wearing Modi’s mask instead of that of Lord Ram.

“If things go on like this you would find even Ramleela actors wearing the mask of Modi from next year instead of that of Lord Ram. Modi ji wants the rule of one person. He wants his voice to drown out all other voices,” Rahul said.

Alleging that Modi’s professed commitment to Khadi was fake, he said 15 lakh suit and Charkha could not go together.

The Congress Vice President said Charkha stood for promotion of cottage and handicrafts industries and is Modi’s commitment to Khadi was real then he would not have worked ‘day in and day out’ for 50 chosen industrialists.

He said Modi was imposing himself on the nation by adopting a policy of listening to none. “His approach is to do what he wants at any cost come what may. He changes the land acquisition laws to suit the purposes of industrialists. He can even snatch the lands of farmers without taking them into confidence and distribute them among his industrialist friends,” Rahul added.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 15 in a single phase for the 70 seats. The Congress Vice President accused the Prime Minister of ruling by creating fear in the minds of people and said he was pitting religions and castes against each other. —PTI