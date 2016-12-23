JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Karnataka government on a retrograde course
The Karnataka government’s decision to reserve all blue-collar jobs for Kannadigas in all industries receiving concessions from the government—except IT…
Najeeb Jung’s resignation leaves all guessing
The sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has understandably led to intense speculation on what could…
Beware of recession that is about to grip us
The possibility of a recession is indicated by four factors. The United States’ central bank, known as Federal Reserve Board…
State power should not back bigotry
There is no contradiction between protecting cows and protecting Dalits. This is something only the BJP leadership can din into criminals…
Dark clouds over sacked Tamil Nadu chief secretary P. Rammohan Rao
With the removal of Tamil Nadu chief secretary P. Rammohan Rao, a chapter in the murky goings-on in the secretariat…
Modi created divide between super rich, honest: Rahul Gandhi
Almora: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi divided the country between the one per cent super rich and the 99 per cent honest people of the country.
“Banning of notes is an economic dacoity of the government. Modi ji has created a divide between one per cent super rich and 99 per cent honest people of the country,” said Gandhi while addressing a rally in Almora.
“Not a single black money holder has been arrested so far. This policy was not against black money. There are 50 families who had taken loans. The scheme was to waive off the loans worth Rs 8 lakh crore of these families,” he added.
He demanded that the Modi government should release in Parliament the list of those names who hold black money in Swiss banks.