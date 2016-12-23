Modi created divide between super rich, honest: Rahul Gandhi

Almora: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi divided the country between the one per cent super rich and the 99 per cent honest people of the country.

“Banning of notes is an economic dacoity of the government. Modi ji has created a divide between one per cent super rich and 99 per cent honest people of the country,” said Gandhi while addressing a rally in Almora.

“Not a single black money holder has been arrested so far. This policy was not against black money. There are 50 families who had taken loans. The scheme was to waive off the loans worth Rs 8 lakh crore of these families,” he added.

He demanded that the Modi government should release in Parliament the list of those names who hold black money in Swiss banks.