Modi cannot create wedge between me & Cong, says Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh : Dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks regarding him as “frivilous”, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that such remarks will not be able to create wedge between him and the Congress party.

Modi had said on Saturday that the Congress did not even consider the Punjab Chief Minister as their own. Modi added that Amarinder marches on like an independent soldier, reports IANS.

In his retort, Amarinder dismissed the Prime Minister’s remarks as part of the “BJP’s futile attempts to create a wedge between him and the Congress high command through frivolous and unsubstantiated statements ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”.

Questioning the source of Modi’s “information”, Amarinder quipped: “I don’t remember complaining to him (Modi) against the Congress high command. Did the high command go and complain to him against me?”

“One really fails to understand what prompted Modi’s ill-conceived and unfounded remark,” Amarinder said, asserting that neither he nor the Congress high command needed the Prime Minister’s advice on how to manage their internal relations.

Amarinder said that he was a “loyal soldier of his party” and that he was “leading the party in Punjab in a truly democratic manner, as becoming of a party of the stature of the Indian National Congress, and as guided by the party high command”.