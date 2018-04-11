Modi blasts Oppn for ‘dividing’ the country

Describing the Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory as a prime example of Make in India and a source of employment in the region, he said work on the project was first approved in 2007 but it began only three years ago when the NDA government came into the power. On Tuesday, the first engine rolled out of the factory.

Motihari (Bihar) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the opposition of trying to “divide” the country and creating hurdles “from streets to parliament” in the governments’ efforts to uplift the poor and the downtrodden.

“They (opposition) are creating hurdles in the work of the government from the streets to Parliament. Today you have a government at the Centre which is working to unite the people of the country while the opposition is working to divide the people,” Modi told the National Convention of ‘Swachhagrahis’ here, reports IANS.

He was addressing over 20,000 Swachhagrahis (cleanliness volunteers) at the concluding ceremony of ‘Champaran Satyagraha’ centenary celebrations.

The Prime Minister’s attack on opposition parties comes at a time when the Dalit community across the country has been agitated after a Supreme Court order allegedly diluting the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act. Eight persons were killed and dozens injured during Dalit protests on April 2 turned violent.

His attack was also aimed at the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament that led to the washout of the second edition of the budget session which ended on April 6 due to protests by TDP, AIADMK and opposition parties including Congress.

Hitting out at the former UPA government led by the Congress for delaying projects, the Prime Minister said his government was completing all its mission and commitments with the cooperation of the people.

Describing the Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory as a prime example of Make in India and a source of employment in the region, he said work on the project was first approved in 2007 but it began only three years ago when the NDA government came into the power.

On Tuesday, the first engine rolled out of the factory.

“This is the style of working of this government. ‘Ab atkane, latkane and bhatkane wala kaam nahin hota’. Now the culture of stopping files is not there. The government is committed to fulfil its mission,” he said.

He said the changes brought in the society through development works had created problems for the opposition and they were unable to accept this.

“They cannot see the poor getting empowered. They feel if the poor are strengthened, then they (opposition) will not be able to speak lies. They will not be able to fool them,” he said.

The Prime Minister showered praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his patience and able administration in fighting corrupt and anti-social forces.

“It is not so easy,” he said, adding that the Centre extended its full support to the efforts of Nitish Kumar in fighting against corruption and his efforts towards sanitation drive for social change.

The Prime Minister said that whether it is the Swachh Bharat Mission, or the fight against corruption, or the development of civic amenities, the union government is working shoulder to shoulder with the state government.

Of the achievements in sanitation, the Prime Minister mentioned that sanitation coverage has expanded from about 40 per cent in 2014 to about 80 percent today.

“Toilet construction is ending social imbalances and becoming a means of socio-economic empowerment and women empowerment,” he said.