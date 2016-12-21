Modi, BJP should be investigated: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party of “looting” common man’s money, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded that they be investigated.

“Today, they have snatched your money, tomorrow they will take away your jewellery and later on, they will grab your land. A ‘lootera’ party has entered India which is looting away the rights of the people,” Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Kolaghat of East Midnapore district.

“Notebandi is a big, big scam. We want investigation against you, your government and your party also. The people should know what is the deal behind demonetisation. The cat is out of the bag,” she said, alluding to Modi.

Banerjee’s demands come in the wake of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that Modi got Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from a corporate house when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. The BJP denied the charge.

The Congress party on Wednesday said Modi should get a fair probe done into allegations that he took money from two corporate houses — Birla and Sahara groups.

At a press conference called within an hour of a BJP press conference, where the ruling party dismissed allegations against the Prime Minister, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP should have answered whether Modi took money or not.

Banerjee said: “You have stolen (from the people). I will say it again and again… a thousand times.”

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP has maximum amount of money from unknown sources and asked why no action was being taken against them.

Banerjee lashed out at the Centre for “reducing common man to thievery”.

“People do not have access to their own money. A hundred people have died so far. They are changing rules in the morning, day, evening and at night. Citizens of India have been made thieves. Are the students who avail scholarships thieves? Are the workers thieves? …Never have we seen that everything is being taken away from the people. The present government has made the public thieves,” she asked.

Banerjee dared Modi to arrest her and anyone who protests against him.

“I challenge him to put everyone who protests against him and his government in jail,” she said.

Trinamool called for a thorough investigation into “Sahara diaries which name several top political leaders, including the Prime Minister”.

Trinamool’s Chief National Spokesperson and leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said: “We had protested outside parliament on December 2, 2014. All our MPs from both the Houses had protested with red diaries in their hands. We raised the issue strongly in parliament.”

Targetting Modi, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: “The Paytm salesman and his associates are looting and selling off the nation.”