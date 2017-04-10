Modi asks ministers to submit their list of top-5 achievements

New Delhi : The Modi government, ahead of its third anniversary in power, has asked all ministers to submit their five major achievements that have benefitted people, including key reforms and comparative data reflecting the progress made since the BJP took office.

In a letter this week, Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu has asked all ministers to submit the data and observations to him.

It will be compiled in a booklet that the government plans to publish before May 26, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge three years ago. In his letter, Naidu asked the ministers to send him “a three-page note in bullet form only”.

In an earlier letter on March 21, Naidu urged the ministers and senior BJP leaders to communicate with the people on the positive changes that have been brought about by the Modi-led NDA government.

Asserting that the mood of the nation is clearly in “favour of the BJP and PM Modi”, Naidu said, “We all take pride in being a member of Team Modi, whose relentless pursuit to turn around the fortunes of millions of people, hitherto neglected by successive governments, is bearing visible fruits.”

“We must prepare concrete action plan and be ready with facts, figures, data to propagate government’s achievements in a big way,” he said.

five major achievements of the ministry which have benefitted people or have been appreciated by voters

Comparative data of flagship schemes which signifies what was the position in 2014 and now in 2017

Three reforms brought by the ministry — policy, process, functioning, programmes and two top success stories