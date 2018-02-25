Model code violation: Raj, MP CMs pulled up; notice to MP minister Maya Singh

New Delhi : In two separate orders, the Election Commission has pulled up the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for violation its model code of conduct.

It has also sought reply by 5 PM on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh minister Maya Singh for warning people in the Mungaoli Assembly constituency undergoing a byelection on Saturday that they will not get benefits of the government schemes if they again vote for the Congress.

The Election Commission “censured” Rajasthan CM Yashodhara Raje Scindia for a similar intimidation of the voters during the Kolaras by-election that they will be denied benefits of certain government schemes if they vote for the Congress.

Though the CM claimed she had not made the statement in a public meeting but in a residential premises while addressing the party workers, the EC held that her reply is not satisfactory as “it is immaterial whether the audience comprises party workers or others” as it amounted to “a clear element of threat to the electors.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, has been reprimanded for his announcement in Mangaoli to build a bridge on the river between Kukreta and Buxanpur, advising him “to be more careful in future while making public speeches during the period of the model code of conduct.”