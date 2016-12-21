MK Stalin dubs IT raid at Chief Secretary’s residence as ‘disgrace’ to Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) treasurer MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the Income Tax raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao’s residence in Chennai and said this is a disgrace to the state.

Also Read : IT raid at TN Chief Secretary’s residence Rammohan Rao

Taking on to the social media, the DMK leader said, “IT raids at Chief Secy residence is a disgrace to the state, perhaps for the first time a raid is conducted at a CS’s place in TN.”

Officials of the Income Tax Department earlier in the day conducted a raid at the Chief Secretary’s residence in Anna Nagar.

Rao, who was appointed the Chief Secretary in June 2016, holds the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms.

Raids are being carried out across the country by the Income Tax Department in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.