Mizoram home minister resigns

AIZAWL: Mizoram Home Minister Lalzirliana Friday tendered his resignation from the Lal Thanhawla cabinet, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Lalzirliana said he has not resigned from the primary membership of the party. His resignation brings to the fore the internal squabbles in the ruling Congress before the state assembly elections, due in December.

He said he had to resign as he could not fulfill the aspirations of the people of his Tawi constituency, reports PTI.

Lalzirliana, who is also the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president, was served a show cause notice by the party’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday asking for his explanation on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him in the wake of news reports which claimed he was joining the opposition Mizo National Front.