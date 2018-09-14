Mizoram: Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigns from Lal Thanhawla cabinet

Aizawl: Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana Friday resigned from the Lal Thanhawla cabinet, sources in the CMO said.Aizawl: Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana Friday resigned from the Lal Thanhawla cabinet, sources in the CMO said. Lalzirliana accompanied by his supporters arrived at the chief minister’s office-cum-residence to put in his papers but Lal Thanhawla is out of town, the sources said.

He then handed over his resignation papers to Lalramthanga, the principal secreatry to the chief minister, they added. Lalzirliana, who is also the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president, was served a show cause notice by the MPCC disciplinary committee on September 11 accusing him of confusing party workers. There were reports that he would join a rival party.