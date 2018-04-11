Minor girl raped in Bareilly village 

Bareilly: An 11-year-old girl returning home from her school was waylaid and raped by an unidentified youth in the Meerganj police station area near here, the police said today. The police said the incident took place on Monday, when the minor girl returning home on a bicycle was accosted by the 20-year-old youth who waylaid her to a nearby sugarcane field.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satish Kumar said, “The youth took the girl to a sugarcane field and raped her.” As the victim cried for help, the assailant fled the spot, but not before threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anybody, Kumar said.

“The girl narrated the incident to her parents after reaching home. Her father lodged a complaint, based on which a case has been registered against an unidentified person,” the SP said. “The medical examination of the girl proves that she was raped. Efforts are on to nab the culprit,” Kumar added.