Minor gangraped and set ablaze

NAGAON: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped and set on fire at Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district, police said on Saturday.

One Zakir Hussain and four others raped the Class-V girl when she was alone at home after returning from school last evening, they said.

After committing the crime, the rapists poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze. The girl died this morning at the B P civil hospital here where she was admitted in a critical condition.

The police were looking for Zakir Hussain and his associates, reports PTI.