Minor gang-raped for two months becomes pregnant, 2 held

Muzaffarnagar: Two youths have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl for two months in Shamli district and impregnating her, police said today.

The two accused had been sexually assaulting the 15- year-old victim for nearly two months and had also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, they said. Her family members came to know about it after she became pregnant, a police official said.

A case has been lodged against the accused on a number of charges, including rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO Act), 2012 and a probe is on, police said.