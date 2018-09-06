Minor earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh, tremors felt in Chamba

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh was hit by a mild intensity earthquake early on Thursday, an official said. A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. There was no loss of life.

Tremors of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale were felt in several parts of Chamba district at 12.35 a.m., a meteorological department official told IANS here. The epicentre of the quake was the Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Chamba and mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.