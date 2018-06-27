Minister of State status for Saibaba temple trust chairman

Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has accorded the status of Minister of State (MoS) to Suresh Haware, president of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Temple Trust, Shirdi. The trust manages the famous Saibaba temple at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. As an MoS, Haware will be entitled to a renumeration of Rs 7,500 per month, and Rs 500 for attending a meeting of the temple trust committee, a Government Resolution (GR) dated June 25 said.

Haware, a real estate businessman, will also be entitled for an allowance of Rs 72,000 per year for the official vehicle provided by the trust, and if he uses his own vehicle with driver, he will be given Rs 10,000 per month for travelling for the trust’s work. For attending official meetings in Mumbai, he will get Rs 750 per day, and Rs 500 per day for meetings in Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad. But he won’t get an official residence or the red beacon on his official car. Recently, the government granted MoS status to Aadesh Bandekar, chairperson of the Mumbai-based Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, and state advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.