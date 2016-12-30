Mine collapses in Jharkhand’s Lalmatia, 50 workers fears trapped

Godda (Jharkhand): In a tragic incident, a mine collapsed on Friday morning in Lalmatia mine of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) area here.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), around 40-50 workers along with some machinery of a private company are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

“On duty CISF sentry is safe. Rescue operation is underway and electricity supply has also been disrupted” said CISF.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Patna is on its way to the site of incident.

Additional manpower comprising one government official, two inspectors, 21 CISF from Eastern Coal Field Limited, Sheetalpur headquarter has been rushed to the site.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is also closely monitoring the situation and has asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations.