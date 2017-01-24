Miffed BJP attacks Delhi CM for questioning EC

“Actually all this is a reflection of his frustration, he knows he has lost the polls even before the election,” Sambit Patra BJP spokesperson

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the independence of the Election Commission.

“Kejriwal considers himself to be the chief justice of Indian politics and has declared that the EC is no more a body of integrity rather functions on the directions of the PMO. He says the EC has lost all its credibility,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told the media.

Unhappy with the EC censuring him for his “bribery” remarks made while campaigning in Goa, Kejriwal has talked about contesting the order in a court. Later speaking to an English daily, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “controlling” constitutional institutions including the EC.

Reprimanding the Delhi CM for violating the Model Code of Conduct, the EC warned of stern action against him.

“EC is not the only institution attacked by Kejriwal. There is hardly any institution, whether it is the judiciary, EC, the Prime Minister, he has not attacked.

“Actually all this is a reflection of his frustration, he knows he has lost the polls even before the election has begin,” said Patra.–IANS