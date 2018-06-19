Mice destroyed Rs 12 lakh cash at an ATM machine in Assam?

In a shocking incident, notes worth of Rs 12 lakh were allegedly shredded apart into pieces by mice, in an ATM in Tinsukia district of Assam. The ATM belongs to SBI, and was kept closed from May 20 due to technical reasons

When the repairman visited the ATM on July 11, they found all the notes of RS 500 and Rs 2000 shredded into small pieces. Sources say that Rs 12,38,000 have been destroyed by mice.

On Monday, a local news channel reported that the bank has recovered Rs 17 lakh instead of Rs 12 lakh. The bank has filed an FIR at the local police station, to investigate the case.

A local journalist, has also confirmed that, “The ATM had stopped working the following day.” He also added that “May 20 to June 11 is a significant period of time for an ATM to be out of service. People are suspicious as to why it took so long for the mechanics to arrive.”