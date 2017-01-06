MGP snaps ties with BJP in Goa

Dhavalikar releases to the media, a letter written to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, to inform her about the snapping of ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Panaji : The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Thursday snapped ties with the ruling BJP in Goa.

MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar said his party will contest 22 of the 40 assembly seats and soon formalise an alliance with rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar’s outfit.

Dhavalikar released to the media a letter written to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha to inform her about the snapping of ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“After the election results, a BJP-MGP government took charge of the administration and we continued our cooperation in spite of differences on various issues which recently led to the ouster of MGP MLAs from the Cabinet,” Dhavalikar said in his letter, which was also submitted to Goa assembly Speaker Anant Shet.

He said now that Goa elections had been announced for February 4, the MGP had decided not to continue its alliance with the BJP.

MGP ministers Deepak and Sudin Dhavalikar were sacked by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar from the Cabinet last month following their criticism of his leadership.

The sacking of the ministers virtually signaled the end of the alliance.

“We will contest 22 seats… we already have an in-principle understanding with the Goa Suraksha Manch,” Dhavalikar said.

The Shiv Sena is likely to be the third party to join the anti-BJP alliance, the idea for which was first floated by Velingkar.

Dhavalikar said his brother and former Public Works Department Minister Sudin will be MGP’s chief ministerial candidate. —IANS