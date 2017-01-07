‘Mentally unstable’ Mamata blabbering out of fear of investigation: BJP

New Delhi: Intensifying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Trinamool Congress (TMC) tussle, the saffron party on Saturday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the former is blabbering out of fear of the investigation which is soon to knock her doors.

Also Read: Mamata wants formation of new govt minus Modi

“Mamata Banerjee’s flurry is due to her racket of black money seeing a halt post demonetisation. Investigation has caught pace now and Mamata ji is worried that it might soon knock at her door as well. That is why, she is blabbering,” BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI.

Mocking the Chief Minister, Singh said such statements indicated that whether the person is suffering from some mental disorder or is joking.

“Sitting at a constitutional position and making statements such as ‘PM should resign’ shows that either somebody has lost mental stability or is joking,” he said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also took a potshot at Mamata, saying that she wants to destroy the constitution, adding that such statements instigate her hooligans.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) has failed at maintaining the law and order. The kind of statements which she comes up with hints towards as if she wants to destroy the constitution. Her party workers are practising hooliganism and such remarks by her instigate them,” Rijiju told ANI.

Mamata yesterday asked the ruling dispensation to make way for a “national government” headed by senior BJP leader L.K. Advani or Finance Minister Arun Jaitley or Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Hallabazi is going on by this government. I appeal to the President to save us as no government can bulldoze on people like this. I want a new government to be set up to save the country from this situation for two and half years,” she said.

Mamata then went on to ask President Pranab Mukherjee for help and said that it is only he, who can save the country.