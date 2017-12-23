Mehbooba Mufti’s brother nominated to J&K Legislative Council

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Friday nominated Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as a member of the state legislative council.

A Raj Bhavan spokesman said Vohra had made the appointment under powers vested in him by sub-section (6) of Section 50 of the Constitution of J&K against a seat available in the upper house of the state’s bicameral legislature.

After Tassaduq Mufti resigned as incharge of Chief Minister’s grievance cell, the process of getting him nominated to the upper house on the seat vacated by party leader Vikramaditya Singh was set in motion. Sources have confirmed that Tassaduq will now be inducted into state Cabinet in which he will head Tourism Portfolio.