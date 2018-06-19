Mehbooba Mufti ‘not shocked’ by BJP’s withdrawal

Srinagar: After resigning from the post of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti said she was “not shocked” by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) exit from its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“I am not shocked. We didn’t do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive,” Mufti said shortly after submitting her resignation to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Narinder Nath Vohra. “Following the BJP’s withdrawal, I have submitted my resignation (as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir) to the Governor. The alliance was formed against the wishes of the people, yet Mufti Mohammad Sayeed formed this alliance with a vision. We though BJP is a very big party, which came to power on a strong mandate. We thought this (alliance) would help us solve the different issues of the state,” Mufti said.

She added that the basic motive of the alliance was “reconciliation, dialogue with the people of Kashmir, promoting confidence-building measures and good relationships with Pakistan.” “All these were the agendas of the alliance. When the BJP and PDP got the mandate in Jammu and Kashmir, the biggest apprehension in people’s mind was over Article 370, special status to the state,” Mufti further said.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, announced the end of the BJP-PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing,” Madhav said.

The differences between the BJP and the PDP cropped up following the Centre’s decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during the holy month of Ramzan. “Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari’s killing is an example. Keeping in mind the larger interest of India’s security and integrity, the fact is that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. In order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state, we have decided that the reign of power in the state be handed over to the Governor,” Madhav added.

Madhav further alleged that the PDP did not show a whole-hearted effort to control ceasefire violation from across the border.

“Centre did everything for the Valley. We’ve tried to put a full-stop to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The PDP has not been successful in fulfilling its promises. Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from the PDP in developmental works in Jammu and Ladakh,” Madhav said.

With the PDP-BJP coalition falling apart, the state might come under the Governor’s rule.