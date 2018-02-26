Meghalaya: RPF constable shoots 13 rounds of bullets into his senior officer for allegedly denying leaves

RPF constable shot his senior officer in South West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. According to NDTV report, Assistant Commandant of the RPF, Mukesh C Tyagi was shot to death by constable Arjun Deshwal at 11.45 am on Sunday. The reason behind the incident is constable Arjun Deshwal, allegedly his leave was not approved which angered him and so with his service rifle he shot 13 rounds on Assistant Commandant of the RPF, Mukesh C Tyagi.

Three other RPF personnel constable Joginder Kumar, Sub-inspector Om Prakash Yadav and inspector Pradeep Meena also suffered bullet injuries and they were taken to North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science. Constable Arjun Deshwal was arrested and his service rife was seized.

There is polling in Meghalaya from Tuesday on 59 of 60 assembly constituencies and counting of votes will take place on March 3. Election in Williamnagar has been adjourned after the killing of Nationalist Congress Party candidate, Jonathone Sangma in a blast at Sawilgre area in East Garo Hills district on February 18.