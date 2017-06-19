Meghalaya landslide toll rises to seven

Shillong : The death toll in the devastating landslides triggered by heavy rains in Meghalaya has risen to seven, an official said on Sunday.

Torrential rains have triggered huge landslides in several parts of the state and damaged public property.

The death toll rose to seven following the recovery of the body of a missing woman from the debris on Sunday morning in Tharia area in Ri-Bhoi district, State Disaster Response Force official Merinpole Sangma said.

On Saturday, SDRF personnel recovered five bodies while nine others were injured at Tharia following a massive landslide. The victims were mostly labourers.

A baby girl also died in a landslide at Lad Kyntong area in East Khasi Hill district after she was swept away. –