Meghalaya Assembly election results Live Updates: Counting of votes begin in Meghalaya
As the counting of votes has begun for the 59 assembly seats of Meghalaya, psephologists have hinted that it will be very hard for the ruling Congress Party to make a hat-trick in the state. If psephologists are to be believed, then the Congress Party, which has been in power for the last ten years, is expected to face a tough fight from the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NPP is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).